Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Reveals Why She Didn't Attend His Wedding

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily over the weekend, and it was reported that his daughter, Brooke Hogan, did not attend the wedding. On Monday, the 35-year-old went to Instagram to explain why she skipped the ceremony and said she was focusing on her mental health.

"As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father's third wedding," Brooke wrote. "Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it's better to shut it all down here. As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years," she continued. "With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

Brooke continued: "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values."

Hulk Hogan, 70, and Daily, 45, tied the knot on Friday, Sept. 22 in Clearwater, Florida. The wedding took place two months after the two-time WWE Hall of Famer popped the question after the two dated for more than a year. It was reportedly a small ceremony, and Hogan's son, Nick was present.

Hogan has a new wife and living a healthier lifestyle. He recently spoke to Muscle & Health about his sobriety and said, "I was at a New Year's Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn't condone or like. I saw myself in this environment, and I went, 'You know what? I don't know how I got here, but I'm done.' It was just that one thing. I was around people who believed and behaved differently from me, and I just said, 'I'm out.' It feels much better to be so clear-headed. I'm no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don't have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I'm done, I'm done."