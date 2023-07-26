Hulk Hogan is about to get married again. According to TMZ Sports, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame got engaged to his girlfriend Sky Daily last week at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Hogan told the outlet that he was "very nervous" about popping the question to Daily while also revealing that his now fiancée has three children of her own.

In a now-deleted video shared on Instagram, Hogan said, "I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother." Hogan and Daily, a yoga instructor, began dating early last year. The relationship came after Hogan divorced his second wife Jennifer McDaniel. Hogan was first married to Linda Higan from 1983 to 2009, and they share two children — Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32.

Hulk Hogan, 69, engaged for third time to 45-year-old yoga instructor Sky Daily https://t.co/2x86z2oB4P pic.twitter.com/B128ekwHHt — Page Six (@PageSix) July 26, 2023

According to The Sun, Hogan, 69, proposed to Daily, 44, on her birthday. The couple attended the wedding of Cal Nememc and Sabrina Nemec, and Hogan shared the news during his speech to the couple. I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet," Hogan said. "That makes her next. The Sun says that Daily has made her social media accounts private ever since she began dating Hogan.

Hogan is known for helping WWE become the face of professional wrestling. During the 1980s, Hogan was WWE's top guy, winning the WWE Championship in 1984 and holding onto it for 1,474 days, the third-longest in WWE history. A current WWE Superstar who could pass Hogan's title reign is Roman Reigns who has been champion for 1,053 days as of Wednesday.

"I can tell by the way he wrestles, he's not following some choreographed pattern," Hogan said about Reigns in an interview with Forbes earlier this year. "He is really good with placement and physicality and knowing where he is at all the time in the ring. And it's like when I wrestled, I never ever, ever talked about my match. I would see guys sit in the back room and talk for an hour about a five-minute match, and I'd go to Andre. I said 'what are we doing tonight? 'Don't worry.' I said 'okay.' That's how I was raised. And I see that in Roman. He's got a feel, he's got an instinct. He is keeping the art form alive. So I'm excited to see where he ends up with this thing."