Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily Months After Revealing Engagement

Hulk Hogan is a married man once again. According to TMZ Sports, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer tied the knot with Sky Daily in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida on Friday. Sources told TMZ Sports that the ceremony was a "spiritual one," and their closest family members were in attendance. Hogan and Daily got married at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, and Pastor Aaron Filippone was the wedding officiant.

The wedding comes after Hogan announced his engagement to Daily, a yoga instructor, in July while giving a speech at a wedding of their mutual friends, Corin Nemec and Sabrina Nova. "I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother," Hogan said in a now-deleted video of the speech.

This is the third time Hogan, 70, has gotten married. He and his first wife Linda Hogan were married from 1983 to 2009 and share two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 33. He then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 but filed for divorce in October 2021.

In July, Hogan spoke to Men's Health about getting healthy as he gets older. "I don't drink alcohol at all," he said, per PEOPLE. "It got to be a way to numb me a little bit, because I had a bunch of crazy business problems and personal stuff going on. And I caught myself after I would train, getting too aggressive with alcohol. So I just had to stop it."

Hogan went on to reveal that he lost 40 pounds by not drinking, consuming water and eating organic foods. "I changed my whole lifestyle because at the time, being in so much pain and getting older and older I couldn't carry that much weight. When you are sedentary and not wrestling or moving every night, it's easy to put weight on," Hogan explained. "So, I decided to drop weight and get down to about 265. Actually, the last time I weighed 265 was in ninth grade."

Hogan is known for being one of the faces of WWE during the 1980s. In his career, Hogan won the WWE Championship six times and won the Royal Rumble match in 1990 and 1991. He moved on to WCW in the 1990s and won the WCW Championship six times while being one of the founders of NWO. Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 (individually) and 2020 (NWO member).