HBO Releases Trailer of 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions'

NFL training camp has kicked off for all 32 teams, which means it's time for a popular HBO docuseries to return. This week, HBO released the official trailer of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The series, which will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will take a look into the Detroit Lions and their preparation for the 2023 season. Hard Knocks will be five episodes long, and the series finale will air on September 6.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," Lions team president and CEO, Rod Wood said in a statement back in March. "HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

It's likely the cameras will focus a lot on Lions head coach Dan Campbell who is one of the more animated coaches in the NFL. His firey personality has rubbed off on the players as the team won two of their final four games of the 2021 season. The team finished 3-13-1 on the year, but many were impressed with how the Lions played down the stretch considering they didn't win their first 11 games of the year.

"As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions," said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers. "The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer."

It's also likely that Hard Knocks will focus on rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. He was the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, and Campbell is impressed with his work ethic. "He's quiet, but a lot of that is because he's a rookie, he knows," Campbell said, per the Lions' official website. "He's very self-aware, he's not coming in here being loud and talking a bunch of trash or doing anything like that, he knows he's got to earn his right. He goes out there and he just works his ass off in practice and then in meetings, he keeps his mouth shut until he's asked a question, and so that's exactly what you want in a rookie, he's going to earn their respect." New episodes of Hard Knocks will air every Tuesday on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET.