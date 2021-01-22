Lions Coach Dan Campbell's Biting off Kneecaps Quote During Press Conference Sparks Wild Reactions on Social Media
The Detroit Lions recently hired Dan Campbell as their new head coach. And during his introductory press conference, he caught everyone's attention with an interesting quote. In his 19-minute opening statement, Campbell mentioned the Lions will bite off kneecaps, as he's looking for the team to be like the city of Detroit.
"Here's what I do know. This team is going to take on the identity of this city and this city has been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity, right?" Campbell said. "So this team is going to be built on, we're going to kick you in the teeth, right? And when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you.
"And when you knock us down, we're going to get up and on the way up, we're going to bite a kneecap off," Campbell continued. "And we're going to stand up and it's going to take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up and it's going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we're going to take another hunk out of you." The quote sparked a ton of reactions on social media. Here's a look at some of the best posts."
The Lions gave this man a 6 year deal to become their head coachpic.twitter.com/CVjBMLYM6P— Master (@MasterTes) January 21, 2021
Here's a look at Campbell during the press conference. One person wrote: "As a Saints fan I was so shocked to see this hiring, I've never seen anyone say anything about Dan, unlike Aaron Glenn who's beloved by everyone."
Dan Campbell Had Maybe The Greatest Introductory Press Conference Ever Where He Said The Lions Are Going To Eat The Kneecaps And Bodies Of Every Team They Play https://t.co/6yBXxyHai5 pic.twitter.com/CsDNFWthLs— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2021
Is it the greatest introductory press conference ever? One fan believes it is, writing, "He will lead Detroit to a playoff win next year." The Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991.
Imagine thinking you knocked Dan Campbell out only to look down and see him gnawing through your kneecaps— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 21, 2021
It's clear fighting Campbell is a bad idea. One fan wrote: "We need a Joe Judge vs Dan Campbell fight to see who's the bigger football guy." Unfortunately, the New York Giants will not face the Lions in 2021.
What should new #Lions coach Dan Campbell's nickname be?— Matt Dery (@DerySpeaks) January 21, 2021
It looks like Campbell has a new nickname because of the press conference. And while Danimal makes sense, one person wrote: "Danimal is the name of a yogurt drink that my kids love."
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be accountable and adaptable. We’ll play to our players’ strengths.
Dan Campbell: WE’RE GONNA BITE THEIR KNEECAPS OFF
Which one would you rather have? https://t.co/FNOs9ZCrbG— Caleb Rutherford (@DJBrohawk) January 21, 2021
Campbell's press conference was a lot different from the introductory press conference of Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith. One Falcons fan wrote: "Until I've tasted a kneecap, I'm not gonna judge."
Just played the Dan Campbell press conference soundbite for my wife. Her first response: "I didn't know people had that many kneecaps."— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 21, 2021
It's clear Campbell wants the Lions to be the toughest team in the league. One Twitter user wrote: "I don't know Dan Campbell, but just reading the excerpt of dialogue, that felt like a Rex introduction press conference. I wish Detroit well, they have been on the mat for a long time, but I worry that maybe his personality might wear thin within 2 seasons and he's gone."
Dan Campbell is talking about taking opposing teams’ kneecaps.
I feel like someone should say, “Sir, this is a Wendy’s.”— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) January 21, 2021
It's also clear fans are having a lot of fun with the quote. One person wrote: "Lions fans are repeatedly commenting 'KNEE CAP DAN' on the YouTube stream and I find that hilarious."