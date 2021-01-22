Lions Coach Dan Campbell's Biting off Kneecaps Quote During Press Conference Sparks Wild Reactions on Social Media

The Detroit Lions recently hired Dan Campbell as their new head coach. And during his introductory press conference, he caught everyone's attention with an interesting quote. In his 19-minute opening statement, Campbell mentioned the Lions will bite off kneecaps, as he's looking for the team to be like the city of Detroit.

"Here's what I do know. This team is going to take on the identity of this city and this city has been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity, right?" Campbell said. "So this team is going to be built on, we're going to kick you in the teeth, right? And when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you.

"And when you knock us down, we're going to get up and on the way up, we're going to bite a kneecap off," Campbell continued. "And we're going to stand up and it's going to take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up and it's going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we're going to take another hunk out of you." The quote sparked a ton of reactions on social media. Here's a look at some of the best posts."