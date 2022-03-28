HBO and NFL Announce Team That Will Be Featured in 17th Season of ‘Hard Knocks’

The HBO and NFL docuseries Hard Knocks will return for a 17th season, and the team that will be featured in the series has been revealed. On Monday, HBO and the NFL announced that the Detroit Lions will be the featured team in Hard Knocks for the 2022 preseason. The five-episode season debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The news comes shortly after Detroit was selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood, said in a statement. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

The camera crews will follow the Lions during their training camp in Allen Park, Michigan and chronicle the daily lives of players and coaches. A person to watch for in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is head coach Dan Campbell who is entering his second season with the team. Another person to watch is quarterback Jared Goff who is also entering his second season with the Lions after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams.

“As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions,” NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers said in a statement. “The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer.”

Hard Knocks began airing on HBO in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens being the featured team. The first season was followed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2002 before taking a hiatus. The series returned in 2007 with the New York Jets and has been going on strong every year since. Last year, the Cowboys were the focus of Hard Knocks, the third time they have been on the show. Additionally, the Indianapolis Colts were featured on Hard Knocks during the regular season, a first for the series.