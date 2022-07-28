The 7 NFL Rookies to Watch During 2022 Season
The 2022 NFL season is around the corner with preseason games kicking off next week. While preseason games can be boring for some fans, this gives the rookie players an opportunity to see NFL action before the regular season begins. Fans will likely get to see some of the top rookies in action including Travon Walker who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
"He played all up and down the defensive line at Georgia," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of Walker earlier this year, per the team's official website. "He's just a tremendous kid. He's going to be great for the locker room. It's exciting to be able to see where he can help us. He's already coming into a good room and he just made the room better. We're excited for that."
"The first time I saw him was early October," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said. "From that moment on, I felt he had a lot of talent. Obviously, you don't make the decision in the middle of October or early October. It's a process, but he checked the boxes as we went through the process. "This is a guy who played very consistent football all year long." Here's a look at the seven NFL rookies to watch in 2022.
DE Aidan Hutchinson - Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson will have every opportunity to make an impact on a Lions team that is rebuilding. He played college football at Michigan and recorded 15 tackles for loss and 14 sacks last year.
DE Travon Walker - Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker can play multiple positions on the defensive line, which makes him a dangerous player. He only had six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss for the Georgia Bulldogs last year but played a key role in the team's road to a national championship.
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants
Getting Kayvon Thibodeaux was big for the Giants as they need help on both sides of the ball. The 21-year-old recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss at Oregon last year, leading to him being named a Unanimous All-American.
OL Charles Cross - Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are not sure who will be the starting quarterback, but they have someone to protect him. Charles Cross was a dominant lineman at Mississippi State as he was named to the All-SEC First Team last season. He has all the tools to be an elite NFL lineman for many years.
QB Malik Willis - Tennessee Titans
Malik Willis was selected in the third round by the Titans but that doesn't mean he won't make an impact. In his final season at Liberty, Willis threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns. If Ryan Tannehill struggles, Willis could see the field sooner than later.
QB Kenny Picket - Pittsburgh Steelers
With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Kenny Pickett has a chance to be the starter early in the 2022 season. He played college football at Pittsburgh and threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns last season.
LB Nakobe Dean - Philadelphia Eagles
Nakobe Dean got the first-round grade but slipped to the Eagles in the third round, which gives more than enough motivation to be productive this year. The 21-year-old was a huge reason the Georgia Bulldogs won the national title last season, collecting 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown.