The 7 NFL Rookies to Watch During 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is around the corner with preseason games kicking off next week. While preseason games can be boring for some fans, this gives the rookie players an opportunity to see NFL action before the regular season begins. Fans will likely get to see some of the top rookies in action including Travon Walker who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"He played all up and down the defensive line at Georgia," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of Walker earlier this year, per the team's official website. "He's just a tremendous kid. He's going to be great for the locker room. It's exciting to be able to see where he can help us. He's already coming into a good room and he just made the room better. We're excited for that."

"The first time I saw him was early October," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said. "From that moment on, I felt he had a lot of talent. Obviously, you don't make the decision in the middle of October or early October. It's a process, but he checked the boxes as we went through the process. "This is a guy who played very consistent football all year long." Here's a look at the seven NFL rookies to watch in 2022.