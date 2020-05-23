Hana Kimura's Death: What We Know

Professional wrestler and Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 cast member Hana Kimura has died at the age of 22. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death, but her prior posts on social media were alarming. Kimura referenced the online bullying she faced and said she did not want to "be a human." In the hours following confirmation of Kimura's death, wrestling fans have been asking for updates. They want to know the cause of death and have questions about whether or not online bullies contributed with their "toxic comments." Additionally, there are many wondering if wrestling fans or reality TV viewers were the ones posting comments on social media platforms. There are several unknowns in the hours following Kimura's death, but here is the information we have.

Timeline Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020 Several wrestling fans learned of Kimura's death on Saturday morning, but the announcement was made hours earlier. Stardom Wrestling confirmed the news with a statement on Friday night. The promotion did not provide details but asked for respect and support.

Heartbreaking. 💔#HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/IrjEXocgtT — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) May 23, 2020 The cause of death is unknown by the majority of peers and fans alike. However, many expressed the belief that authorities will confirm suicide as the cause in the near future. Several Twitter users have proclaimed that 22 is too young and that those responsible should face prosecution, provided this cause of death is confirmed.

Bullying It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I’m at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) May 23, 2020 Prior to her death, Kimura posted several tweets that referenced the online bullying she faced on a regular basis. This prompted several responses from peers, who referred to the 22-year-old as an amazing person. Many expressed considerable frustration with those that bully others on social media.

Finances In regards to a fund for Hana Kimura's passing, some in Stardom have told me that if needed that will likely go through Bushiroad. They also said the family will likely be taken care of though — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 23, 2020 Following the news of Kimura's death, some fans expressed concern about her family. Could a fund be created to provide assistance to the wrestler's loved ones? Sean Sapp of Fightful reached out to the wrestling promotion and provided an update for those concerned about the financial aspect.

Deleted Images I just saw the news about Hana Kimura. I’m heart broken. I was really hoping when the posts were deleted she was getting help. — Dustin (@ChotoLatte) May 23, 2020 Prior to her death, Kimura posted and then deleted some alarming images while referencing cyberbullying. She posted self-harming images of and created concern among wrestling fans. They immediately worried about her safety and the effect of social media comments.

'Terrace House' this is so sad. i loved her on terrace house. 😩 Professional wrestler Hana Kimura has died at age 22 https://t.co/gkfD8cKhNb — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 23, 2020 Kimura built up a fanbase during her career with her in-ring exploits. However, there were many that preferred to watch her on Terrace House: Tokyo 2019–2020. The Netflix reality series is popular and helped many become fans of the late wrestler.