Hana Kimura's Mom Goes After Her 'Terrace House' Co-Stars for Partying in the Wake of Her Death

Kyoko Kimura, the mother of late pro wrestler Hana Kimura, is not happy with the cast of the Netflix series Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020. In an interview with the magazine Shuukan Bunshun, Kyoko Kimura revealed more details about Hana's suicide. Around the same time, the cast of Terrace House, the show which Hana appeared on, was seen partying on a rooftop in Tokyo, Japan, and that didn't sit well with Kimura.

"This timing, when Shuukan Bunshun went on sale?" Kimura wrote on Twitter in Japanese, which was translated by Sora News 24. "Hana's 49th memorial day hasn’t even taken place yet people from that sketchy show are partying? I guess the backbone of it is it’s not their problem. I don’t mean to criticise them individually, but it’s just sad. Disappointing." In the interview with Shuukan Bunshun, Kimura revealed Hana was involved in a costume incident, which was apparently staged. The producers of the show wanted Hana to act like a pro wrestler and slap one of the male cast members in the face. Hana hit his baseball cap instead, but she received a ton of backlash from fans. She died by suicide on May 23.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom said in a statement. "Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time." As a result of Hana's death, Netflix canceled Terrace House. Netflix said it wouldn't take any existing episodes off the streaming service, but new episodes won't be available.

Hana Kimura was one of the bright young stars in pro wrestling at 22-years old. Kimura was working at World Wonder Ring Stardom where she was an Artist of Stardom Champion twice and a Goddess of Stardom Champion once. Kimura also competed at Wrestle-1, which is also where she got her start. But she also learned from her mother who was a pro wrestling on her own right. Kimura was friends with WWE Superstar Kairi Sane who tried to help Kimura before her death. Sane paid tribute to Kimura on an episode of Raw by writing the message "Hana Chan, Thank You," on her umbrella.

