Hana Kimura's Cause of Death Has Fans Devastated

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 star and wrestler, Hana Kimura's fans continue to mourn her shocking death Sunday, following the revelations that she died after reportedly ingesting hydrogen sulfide. Kimura was found dead in the Koto ward of Tokyo Friday and was 22 years old. She was reportedly targeted by cyberbullies and published several concerning messages on social media before her death.

The Japanese news outlet Sponichi Annex reported Kimura took her own life by ingesting hydrogen sulfide. Police have not made more details public out of respect for her family, notes EWrestling News. WWE wrestler Kairi Sane revealed on Twitter she saw Kimura's disturbing social media posts before those in Japan, who were asleep at the time. She called other wrestlers with her concerns, but they did not reach Kimura in time.

Before her death, Kimura was reportedly targeted by intense cyberbullying due to a controversial moment on Terrace House. During a scene filmed in January, a male housemate washed his clothing with Kimura's outfit for a Tokyo Dome show and ruined it. Kimura lost her temper and hit a hat off her co-star's head. Since the show went on a hiatus in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans spent their time by sending her hateful messages.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.