Hana Kimura's Cause of Death Has Fans Devastated
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 star and wrestler, Hana Kimura's fans continue to mourn her shocking death Sunday, following the revelations that she died after reportedly ingesting hydrogen sulfide. Kimura was found dead in the Koto ward of Tokyo Friday and was 22 years old. She was reportedly targeted by cyberbullies and published several concerning messages on social media before her death.
The Japanese news outlet Sponichi Annex reported Kimura took her own life by ingesting hydrogen sulfide. Police have not made more details public out of respect for her family, notes EWrestling News. WWE wrestler Kairi Sane revealed on Twitter she saw Kimura's disturbing social media posts before those in Japan, who were asleep at the time. She called other wrestlers with her concerns, but they did not reach Kimura in time.
Before her death, Kimura was reportedly targeted by intense cyberbullying due to a controversial moment on Terrace House. During a scene filmed in January, a male housemate washed his clothing with Kimura's outfit for a Tokyo Dome show and ruined it. Kimura lost her temper and hit a hat off her co-star's head. Since the show went on a hiatus in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans spent their time by sending her hateful messages.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
This is the face of 22 year old Hana Kimura. Unfortunately Hana took her own life because people felt big & brave behind their keyboard.
Wrestlers are human beings.
No one should have to suffer through this.
My thoughts are with Hana's friends and family. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xcvvWKUuXH— मुस्कान (@Muskansingh2020) May 24, 2020
Kimura mentioned the cyberbullying in her final social media posts. "Nearly 100 opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved," she wrote in one message. "Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak. I'm sorry. I don't want to be alive anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone. I love you. Bye."
That Hana Kimura story is way too sad for words. I actually had to unfollow someone for retweeting the graphic "self-harm" photos on her account.
Cyberbullying/bullying is NOT ok. It is never ok, it was never ok, and it WILL NEVER be okay.
RIP Hana. She was only 22 years old.— Just Alyx (@Vx1AlyxsWorld) May 23, 2020
Kimura was the daughter of two former wrestlers and went pro herself in 2016. Last year, she signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom, which announced her death Saturday. In September 2019, she joined Terrace House, which resumed filming earlier this month. Netflix Japan and Fuji TV, which airs the show on Japanese television, announced this week's episodes will not air as planned.
She received about 100 harassment comments every day. "Die," "disappear," etc. There was a comment saying "Thank you for dying" even after she died. Some people who wrote harassment comments are beginning to delete their accounts.— j2m2yy510 (@j2m2yy510) May 24, 2020
So unfortunate. Hana Kimura passing away is so upsetting, knowing the cause behind it is just sickening.
It's 2020, why do losers feel the need to attack people for no reason? For personal gain?
NONE OF IT MAKES SENSE.— LC. (@LukeCena_) May 23, 2020
what you put out there while you're hiding behind your stupid keyboard, it has a huge impact on who receives it and you're just having fun being toxic. I hope these people are banned from all social media platforms permanently— Mohammed Sami (@SandCatMido) May 23, 2020
R.I.P Hana Kimura.
Cyberbullying is not OK. https://t.co/WHDXxuZhMR— T O R I • S K Y N Σ T (@ToriSkynet) May 25, 2020