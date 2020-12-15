'Greek Freak': Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic Coming to Disney+

✖

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's best players and has been named MVP twice in his seven-year career. Now he is the subject of an upcoming Disney+ biographical film. Greek Freak will focus on his early life, his journey to the NBA and his rise to stardom.

Disney made the announcement on Thursday during the Disney Investor Day. The host laid out the company's plans for multiple sports-centric projects. There is a Chris Paul biopic, another season of Peyton's Places and the story of Keanon Lowe, the former Oregon high school football coach who prevented a school shooting through compassion. The biopic about Antetokounmpo was a highlight for many NBA fans despite the lack of any release date. Disney only revealed that the project will begin in 2021.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"Heading into production next year: Greek Freak is the remarkable story of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family as they lifted themselves out of poverty as undocumented immigrants living in Greece, with Giannis ultimately finding himself on the world stage," one of the hosts said during the presentation.

The title of Greek Freak is a reference to the NBA star's nickname. According to ESPN, the nickname came to prominence when fans could not pronounce his last name. They opted to use Greek Freak, a name that Antetokounmpo likes despite not knowing its origins.

"I don't remember the first time I heard about it — it was probably my rookie year — but I really don't know who came up with it," Antetokounmpo said during Capture Sports Marketing's Athletes Doing Good Radiothon. "I just went on the court one day and I had like a crazy dunk or a crazy block and after that everyone started calling me the Greek Freak. So it stuck by me, I love it and it's a cool nickname."

The Milwaukee Bucks star previously revealed that the project was in production with an open casting call on Twitter. He said that Disney was making a film based on his family's story and that they needed actors for the project. Specifically, Antetokounmpo said that Disney needed young actors to play him and his brother, Thanasis, during their younger years. He said that no experience was necessary but that it would help if the actors resembled him and his brother and if they had some basketball experience.