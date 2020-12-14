Disney+ Making Movie About Keanon Lowe, Football Coach Who Disarmed Student and Prevented Possible Tragedy

✖

Disney revealed several sports-centric series and films during Thursday's Disney Investor Day, sparking excitement among fans. One of the announcements, in particular, is a film that centers on the inspirational story of Keanon Lowe. He is the football coach that disarmed a shotgun-toting teenager and prevented a tragedy.

The incident occurred in 2019 when Lowe was working as the head football coach and security guard for Parkrose High School in Portland. An 18-year-old student entered a classroom with a shotgun in hand. Lowe quickly approached the student and confronted him. He disarmed the student and then hugged him. No shots were fired that day due to Lowe's actions.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"We are also working on a story based on the incredible story of Keanon Lowe," one of the hosts said during the Investor Day. "A high school coach who averted tragedy through compassion. With the man of many talents, Dwayne Johnson, onboard as a producer."

Following his actions at the high school, Lowe received considerable recognition due to security camera footage surfacing online. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honor while CNN selected him as a CNN Hero. TIME Magazine also selected Lowe as one of the publication's Heroes of the Year. Now he will be the subject of a Disney film.

"When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in," Lowe said after the incident. "I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students. When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn't see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I've spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem."

The former Oregon Ducks receiver in Lowe is now moving up the coaching ranks. He left his job at Parkrose to join former Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly at UCLA, reuniting them after two seasons in Eugene. According to the university, Lowe is serving as an offensive analyst for the team, a job that began in July 2020.