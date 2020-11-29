YouTube Star Jake Paul Knocks out Former NBA Star Nate Robinson

✖

Saturday night, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlined a pay-per-view event at Staples Center. However, they were not the only high-profile figures in the boxing ring considering that YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson also faced off. Paul ultimately secured victory by knocking out his opponent.

The YouTuber took control of the fight early, landing eight punches overall while Robinson landed 10 of his own. He knocked Robinson down twice during the first two rounds. His third punch was the match-winner. Paul hit his opponent with his right mitt, knocking him out cold. He won the bout with little more than one minute remaining in the second of the scheduled six rounds.

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson pic.twitter.com/jFM6V21N4C — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 29, 2020

"It was an overhand right [that finished the fight] but he was better than I expected," Paul said to Jim Gray after the fight. "He was athletic and super strong. I just want to say thank you to Nate. He was the one who originally called him out and I respect him. His basketball career was great and I don't want to take anything away from him. He stepped into the ring and it takes a lot of balls to do that."

Paul then said that he plans on remaining in boxing for the future. He even called out Conor McGregor, a UFC star who previously faced off with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Paul said that he would call McGregor's agent, Audie Attar to set up a fight.

"I have been training my a— off for the past year. I am taking this seriously," Paul said after the fight, per CBS Sports. "There is a long list of opponents I want, like Conor McGregor and [fellow MMA fighter] Dillon Danis. I want to knock both of them out. I want to be in this sport for a long time. I'm in love with this so why not?"

While the YouTube star said that he wants to fight McGregor, another prominent athlete responded on Twitter. Robin Lehner, the goaltender for the Las Vegas Knights, issued a challenge of his own. He said that he would "f—" Paul up.

With the win, Paul moves to 2-0 in his boxing career. Robinson, on the other hand, only began boxing in August after calling Paul out. His relative inexperience became a factor during the fight, leading to his loss on Saturday.