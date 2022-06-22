'Good Morning Football': Kay Adams' Replacement Revealed

Kay Adams' replacement on Good Morning Football has been revealed. According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Jamie Erdahl is replacing Adams on the NFL Network show. She will join Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, the two hosts who have been on Good Morning Football since it launched in 2016. The show still has not found a replacement for Nate Burleson, who left last year to host CBS This Morning.

Erdahl, 33, currently works for CBS Sports and is the sideline reporter for SEC on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson. She also covers NCAA basketball regular season, the NBA and March Madness for CBS/Turner. Erdahl joined CBS in 2014 and has served as a reporter for The NFL on CBS. She has also been an anchor for CBS Sports HQ.

A reporter and host at CBS since 2014, Erdahl will join Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt on NFL Network’s flagship morning program, per @nypost. pic.twitter.com/IHbMZ8tpJ3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 22, 2022

Last year, Erdahl made headlines with her interview with Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin. In the interview, Kiffin answered a question asked by Erdahl but then took off the headset and threw them back at the camera as Erdahl was trying to ask a follow-up question.

"In the world of things I never thought I'd have to talk about, I'm here to talk about popcorn," Erdahl said on her Instagram story, per Al.com. "Yeah, coach Kiffin reached out to apologize, but, as I said back to him, it didn't bother me at all. I thought it was great TV. Clearly it was, since we're all still talking about it. It had nothing to do with me, that whole response to my question. People saying that it was disrespectful to me, I really did not take it that way. I just wish it had been a better day for Ole Miss football. But it's not a thing. That's my popcorn TED Talk."

Adams left Good Morning Football in May after having been with the show since 2016. There was talk that she was could become the host of Prime Video's coverage of Thursday Night Football, but the job reportedly went to Charissa Thompson.

"The sentiment of the show does not end. And thanks to the NFL fans who choose us. I am so blown away by the love, like, overwhelmed," Adams said on her final appearance on Good Morning Football. "So thank you so much. So, you see, it's not for people who love football or fun. It was never that. It's this perfect conflation of magic. So thank you to every person who has ever touched this show or has ever spent time with us. I'm really grateful. I don't have answers to where I'm going or where you'll see me next, but I really just have deep gratitude, so thank you guys."

