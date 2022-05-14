Kay Adams Gives Emotional Goodbye to 'Good Morning Football'

✖

Kay Adams has officialy moved on from Good Morning Football. On Friday morning, the 36-year-old host worked her last day on the NFL Network flagship show. Before the show came to an end, Adams spoke to the viewers about how much the show has meant to her while fighting back tears.

"Welcome back to Good Morning Football. It is my last day here," Adams said, per The Spun. "Six years is a long time. I've spent a lot of time right here at this breakfast table and today I am truly just a pile of love and appreciation for it all."

.@heykayadams says goodbye and thank you to Good Morning Football ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/fwfSkjiVLX — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 13, 2022

"Our entire staff, past to present and future, the show goes on," Adams continued, per FTW. "The sentiment of the show does not end. And thanks to the NFL fans who choose us. I am so blown away by the love, like, overwhelmed. So thank you so much. So, you see, it's not for people who love football or fun. It was never that. It's this perfect conflation of magic. So thank you to every person who has ever touched this show or has ever spent time with us. I'm really grateful. I don't have answers to where I'm going or where you'll see me next, but I really just have deep gratitude, so thank you guys."

When the show began at 7 a.m. ET, Adams and the other two co-hosts — Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager — received a big surprise. Nate Burleson, a former host of Good Morning Football who left last year, appeared on the show to support Adams. All four hosts launched the show in 2016, and it has been one of the top programs on the network ever since.

The New York Post reported last month that Adams was leaving Good Morning Football once her contract expired in May. She didn't announce her next move on Friday, but it has been reported that she could be the new host of the Thursday Night Football pre-game and post-game show on Amazon Prime Video. "Kay has been a big part of the success of Good Morning Football and we hope to keep her in the NFL Media family for years to come," Alex Riethmiller, the vice president of communications for NFL Media, told The Post.