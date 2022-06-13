Charissa Thompson Reportedly Lands Big NFL Job

✖

Charissa Thompson has reportedly landed a big NFL job ahead of the 2022 season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Thompson is expected to be the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage this fall. The deal is in the final stages of negotiations, and once it's complete, Thompson will team up with Tony Gonzalez, who has already been announced by Amazon. Thompson and Gonzalez will be part of the pregame and postgame show of Thursday Night Football while Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth.

Thompson is currently the host of Fox NFL Kickoff each Sunday at 11 a.m. ET during the season and will continue in that role. Front Office Sports first reported Amazon's interest in Thompson, who was reportedly competing against Kay Adams, who recently left Good Morning Football. As Amazon is looking to finalize its Thursday Night Football team, it has reportedly shown interest in ABC's Kaylee Hartung to work the sidelines.

According to Thompson's bio, she started at Fox Sports in the human resources department in 2006 and has been one of the faces of FS1 since the network's launch in 2013. In 2010, Thompson left Fox Sports to work for Versus and Yahoo Sports as a host. During that time, Thompson covered the 2010 Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl XLV and the BCS National Championship. She has also worked for ESPN and as a contributor for the news magazine show Extra.

While appearing on the 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast last year, Thompson revealed she learned to interview people after waiting tables. "For me, it all comes down to greeting a table that you are waiting. I have to establish a connection where it's like 'Hi, I'm Charissa, I'll be taking care of you'…For me, it's sort of reading people," she said, per Barrett Sports Media. "If the interview subject is standoffish, I immediately go you don't like interviews, don't you? I'm already going to say what that person is thinking. For me, it's about reading people and what they want." Thompson also hosts the Spotify Live show We're Good Here and the podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa with fellow Fox Sports colleague Erin Andrews.