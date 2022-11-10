Gisele Bündchen Secretly Buys Mansion Across From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen divorced Tom Brady in October, but the two won't be far away from each other. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old model secretly bought an $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion that sits directly across the creek from Brady's home, which is currently under constriction. According to TMZ Sports, Brady knew she was buying the home since it has to do with co-parenting. Bündchen and Brady have two children – Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

"Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on," a source tells Page Six. Bündchen's five-bedroom home sits nearly directly across the waterway away from Brady's place in Indian Creek. It also has seven bathrooms and 25-foot ceilings along with an outdoor pool, home theatre, gym, office and playroom.

The red circle on the right is the Miami residence of Tom Brady.



The red circle on the left, right across the water, is the recently purchased residence of his new neighbor, Gisele Bundchen. pic.twitter.com/mvpxr3f3FH — Captain9NYR (@captain9nyr) November 10, 2022

"You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," the source told Page Six. Brady is believed to be keeping the property that was purchased in 2020. That was the same year Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Bündchen and Brady split after 13 years of marriage. When the divorce papers were filed, Brady said in a statement: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

In Bündchen's statement, she said: "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."