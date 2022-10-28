Gisele Bündchen Breaks Silence on Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has filed for divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and is now speaking out about the situation. The 42-year-old model went to her Instagram Story to issue a statement on the divorce. Bündchen explained why she and Brady decided to call things off after 13 years of marriage.

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Bündchen's statement comes shortly after Brady reacted to the divorce. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady stated. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." Brady and Bündchen have two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Brady got married in 2009. Over the last few years, Bündchen supported Brady's football career leading to her taking a step back in her modeling career to take care of the kids. Earlier in the year, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL but decided to return in March. There have been reports that Bündchen was not happy with Brady's decision to return to the league. Right now, Brady is not having the best season in his 23-year NFL career as the Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night. It's the first time in 20 years that Brady has lost three games in a season.