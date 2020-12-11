Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Will Reportedly Be Neighbors to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner in Miami

✖

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are moving to Miami and will be living next to another famous couple. According to Page Six, Brady and Bundchen are moving to Indian Creek Island in Miami, also known as "billionaire's bunker. They will be neighbors to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as they recently bought a $30 million lot on Indian Creek Island this week.

Brady and Bundchen are currently renting Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa and bought the home in Miami for $17 million. They plan to demolish the current house on the property and then build their dream home. This news comes days after Brady was seen purchasing a multi-million dollar 40-foot boat called Viva a Vida. This also comes after a man was arrested for breaking into Brady and Bundchen's mansion in Massachusetts.

"Everyone wants to be in Miami — they’re coming from New York and California," Nelson Gonzalez, senior vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, said to Page Six. "The market is crazy right now; there are a lot of hedge fund managers and Silicon Valley buyers who have moved down here and with Goldman Sachs looking to set up shop, it’s only going to get busier."

This week, Brady talked to reporters about the weather in Florida. "It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said, as reported by Pro Football Talk. "I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life, and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore."

As Brady and Bundchen get ready to build their dream home in Miami, the couple is looking to finish the NFL season with a Super Bowl win. Brady has led the Bucs to a 7-5 record with four games remaining in the regular season. It's unlikely the Bucs will win the NFC South, but they would make the playoffs if it started today.