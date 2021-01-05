Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys New Truck for WWE Employee That Bought Him His First Car

✖

Dwayne Johnson, who performed in WWE as The Rock, has been open about his pre-wrestling life and the moments of his life away from the wrestling ring. Now he has provided more information about the man that helped him out as a teenager and purchased him his first car. Johnson remembered this gesture and repaid his lifelong friend during the holiday season, gifting him a brand-new, "100% crackhead free" Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Johnson posted a video on Instagram that showed him giving the truck to longtime WWE employee Bruno Lauer, who performed on camera as ringside manager Harvey Wippleman. The two men joked around with each other on the set of Young Rock before reminiscing about their first interactions and living together in Nashville. Johnson then thanked Lauer for giving him money to purchase his first car before turning around and pointing out the new pickup. Lauer could only respond by repeating "Oh my God, oh my God."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The former wrestler explained in the caption that Lauer helped him out in several ways, including letting him stay with him in a hotel. Johnson also said that Lauer gave him his last $40 so he could "hustle a crackhead" out of his car in Nashville, Tennessee. Although Johnson found a second crackhead passed out in the backseat as he drove down the road.

"My mom and I were evicted off the island of Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville, Tennessee to live with my dad," Johnson explained on Instagram. "When I landed in Nashville, I quickly found out I wasn’t gonna live with my dad. S— happens, plans change and that’s the way it goes.

"Instead, I told I was gonna live with a guy named Bruno. Who at the time lived in a tiny room at a spot called the Alamo Plaza motel," he continued. "Bruno could’ve (and should’ve) said hell no, I’m not takin’ in some kid who I don’t know. But he didn’t. He took this punk kid in and we became lifelong friends."

Following the big reveal of his new truck, Lauer climbed into the driver's seat and began to cry. He said that no one has ever done anything like this for him before. "I love you, man. Not because of this — because of who you are," Lauer said in the video. "I can't believe this. Thank you, man. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for putting him in my life."