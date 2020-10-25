Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares Patriotic Pitch Video for 'Young Rock' TV Series

✖

Dwayne Johnson, the busiest man in Hollywood, is working on a TV series based on his life. Young Rock won't air until 2021, but the former professional wrestler just released a new commercial. Johnson provided backstory about his life and showcased his love of America and tequila with the patriotic video.

"Good evening, America," Johnson says in the video. I come to you tonight to tell you about a new TV show based on my life." While he talks, patriotic music plays, and photos from his life appear on screen. To make the clip even better, Johnson includes a bald eagle, a child running while holding the American flag and the Statue of Liberty. He went 100% American with the advertisement. The only thing missing was apple pie, but Johnson did include a Twisted Sister song snippet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 22, 2020 at 5:54am PDT

"My fellow American’s [American flag emoji][fist emoji] [Young Rock] has officially begun filming!" Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "Our new, wildly funny and unbelievable show for [NBC], explores my true life events during my formative years from growing up in the surreal and tough world of pro wrestling to being a broke kleptomaniac to hanging out in honky tonks at 15yrs old in Nashville and deciding I was gonna be an outlaw country singer."

According to Johnson's video, Young Rock will follow him throughout the early stages of adulthood. There will be a focus on his college football career at the University of Miami, where he was part of a National Championship-winning roster. The story will then continue with the 1990s and the moment he became a worldwide star.

While there is no definite release date for Young Rock, Johnson has revealed the cast. Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of Johnson while Stacey Leilua will play Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson. Uli Latukefu will play the 20-year-old, football-playing version of Johnson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, while Adrian Groulx will be the 10-year-old Johnson, also known as Dewey.

Since the series focuses on Johnson's younger years, it is critical that someone properly portrays his father, Rocky Johnson. The man who will step into those wrestling boots is Joseph Lee Anderson (S.W.A.T., Harriet). The young actor has been grinding in the gym to bulk up and has provided constant updates on his Instagram profile. Now he will join Johnson and co. for production.