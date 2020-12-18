Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Make Appearance on Tonight's WWE 'Talking Smack'

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is returning to WWE. Johnson is not competing in a match, but the former WWE Champion will be appearing on Talking Smack tonight on FS1. Fox Sports made the announcement on Friday afternoon, and The Rock will be interviewed by Jay Glazer. Also appearing on the show will be Sasha Banks, Charlotte Wilder, Paul Heyman, Booker T, and Kayla Braxton.

The last time Johnson was on WWE TV was on September 30, 2019. He made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown as it was the show's 20th anniversary. Johnson was in the ring with Becky Lynch and King Corbin. Johnson and Lynch attacked Corbin and celebrated in the ring. There have been rumors about Johnson competing at WrestleMania 37 next year. While that could happen, Johnson will not be returning to WWE full-time, as he's retired.

Tonight, FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN shifts to FS1, followed by a special edition of TALKING SMACK featuring conversations between @JayGlazer and @TheRock and @TheWilderThings and @SashaBanksWWE. 📺: 8:00 PM ET on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/0OBuBfFR72 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 18, 2020

"I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish," Johnson said on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year. Shortly before his interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Johnson talked about the future of WWE. He said Drew McIntyre has a chance to be a big star in the company, and it turns out, he's right as McIntyre is the current WWE Champion.

"I think he's got a great look, great build," Johnson said to TMZ. Johnson went on to send some advice to McIntyre as he told him to "[continue] to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience which is always the most important thing." McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion as he first won the belt at WrestleMania 36 in April. Shortly after WrestleMania, McIntyre gave credit to The Rock for believing in him.

"I want to give a shout-out because you guys posted something with The Rock," he said to TMZ. "He was asked, 'Who is going to be the next breakout star?' and he said Drew McIntyre. If you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. I was not showing my personality like I've done over the past few months. I wasn't on a winning streak and he pointed me out anyway.