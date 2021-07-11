Dustin Poirier's Wife Gives McGregor the Finger After Instagram DM Spat

✖

Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier, is done with Conor McGregor's games. After McGregor lost to her husband via technical knockout in Round 1 (due to a sudden leg injury), Jolie took a second to give McGregor a piece of her mind. It's unclear what — if anything — she said, but she made one gesture clear. She gave the 32-year-old Irishman the finger as he sat on the ground leaning against the cage.

Jolie flipping the bird came as McGregor tried to continue his trash talk to Poirier, perpetuating the allegation that Jolie had been trying to privately message him on Instagram. "Ya wife is in me DMs. Hey baby!" McGregor yelled into the microphone during his post-fight interview directed the couple. "Hit me back up. I'll chat to you later on! I'll be at your after-party. The Wynn nightclub. You look in bits, ya little h—! F— him!"

The whole issue began when McGregor shared a screenshot allegedly from his Instagram inbox on July 6. It appeared to show Jolie's account reaching out for a message request to McGregor. However, Poirer claimed the screenshot was faked.

"Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ," Poirier wrote via Twitter on July 8. McGregor replied, "Your wife wants to see the hair around my d— and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s f—ed up! I seen your interview with Mike (Bisping) you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway."

The two combatants — and presumably Jolie — will have their media circus continue at a later date, being as a rematch is already being put together. UFC president Dana White said a rematch would be in order since McGregor went down with an injury as opposed to Poirer winning clean. "The fight didn’t get finished,” White said, via the New York Post. "You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”