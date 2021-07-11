UFC 264: Conor McGregor Loses to Dustin Poirier Result After Serious Injury

✖

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier went to war for the third time at UFC 264 and it never made it past the first round. This was a big lightweight fight as McGregor came into the bout ranked No. 5 in the UFC lightweight rankings while Poirier was ranked No. 1.

The fight came to a swift end after McGregor was injured and had to be stretchered out of the arena after what was described as a "freak leg break." Poirer claimed a "checked kick" was the cause of the break, meaning he was responsible, but McGregor denied it.

Conor McGregor was carted out of the arena after suffering a leg injury during #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/KDAXLgUPDz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

The crowd was disappointed by the outcome and let the fighters know it, laying out a mixture of boos and cheers. "Everybody booing, you can kiss my whole a—hole," Poirier said after the fight. "I beat the guy." See all the results at CBS Sports.

The was the second time this year McGregor and Poirier did battle with the first (and second overall meeting) coming in January. Poirier won the January fight via TKO in the second round. Before the Saturday night contest, Poirier won six of his last seven bouts with the only loss in the span coming against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"I felt like I saw a guy who was unsure of himself, scared, trying to hype himself up," Poirier said before UFC 264 talking about McGregor. "I felt good. … I feel like he has to work himself up to be that guy, and I am that guy. I don’t have to do that. I know if he would have gotten close enough, he would have seen it – and that’s just it. I know who I am. I don’t have to be crazy."

For McGregor, he predicted UFC 264 would be one of the best wins in his career. “It’s going to be a devastating KO – a masterpiece," McGregor said to Megan Olivi (transcribed by MMA Junkie). "I said that before the last one and a lot of people were thinking of the short game, but I was thinking of the long game. It’s the masterpiece coming now. If I would have knocked Dustin out in the second fight, I was supposed to. I knocked him out in 60 seconds the first time. Now it’s the biggest thing ever – a masterpiece.”

McGregor is arguably the most popular name in MMA right now but has teased retirement in the past. Including UFC 264, McGregor has only competed in four matches since October 2018. However, McGregor has made a lot of money in the octagon but more outside of it as he reportedly made $100 million for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Additionally, McGregor sold his majority stake in Proper No. Twelve for $150 million. It's not clear if McGregor will pursue another title run since financially he and his family are set for life.