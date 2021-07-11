McGregor Leg Injury Video Looks Absolutely Brutal — Watch the Footage From Poirier Fight at UFC 264

✖

Conor McGregor's leg suffered serious damage during his fight with Dustin Poirer at UFC 264, and the video looks absolutely brutal. As the footage below shows, McGregor goes for a punch on Poirer and steps backward. His left ankle bends inwards and he instantly collapses.

Poirer won via technical knockout in round 1 due to the injury, which caused a doctor stoppage. Per CBS Sports, UFC president Dana White clarified later that the injury was actually to the lower tibia on McGregor's left leg, as opposed to the ankle. In a post-fight interview, Poirier speculated that the break might have occurred during a previous kick he felt during the fight, but there's no way to tell for sure.

"He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning of the fight, then it broke on a punch, for sure," Poirier theorized. "I pointed at him at the beginning of the fight, that's when I checked a kick, that's when it cracked. It was probably cracked and then something twisted with the punch."

McGregor was absolutely fuming after the bout (which occurred at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada), insulting Poirer and reiterating claims that Poirer's wife, Jolie Poirier, had been privately messaging him on Instagram. He vowed to avenge his defeat showing in a rematch, as well. "I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him," McGregor told commentator Joe Rogan. "This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, it's on outside. I don't give a bollocks."

A rematch already seems to be in the works, with UFC's Dana White citing the fight's unfortunate end as the reason to bring the matchup back one more time. "The fight didn’t get finished,” White said, via the New York Post. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”