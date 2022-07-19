Deshaun Watson's Suspension Length Reportedly Revealed

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended by the NFL for his sexual misconduct allegations. And while an official decision has yet to be made, one insider has an idea on how long the Clevland Browns quarterback will be out of action. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watson is expected to be suspended for two to eight games. It was reported that Watson could be out for the entire 2022 season, but two to eight games seems to be the most viable option.

This comes after a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports saying that Watson and the NFL Player's Association will sue the NFL if the suspension is one year. Judge Sue L. Robinson is looking over the case against Watson and was presented with four alleged violations. If Watson is suspended, the cause of it will be the violation of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

24 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct. However, 20 of the 24 cases against Watson were settled, and he has not been criminally charged for his alleged actions. When the allegations first surfaced in 2021, Watson was a member of the Houston Texans and requested a trade from the team. He didn't play in any games during the 2021 season, and in March of this year, Watson was traded to the Browns, who signed him to a $230 million guaranteed contract.

"This transaction has been very difficult for many people, particularly women in our community," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "We realize that it has triggered a range of emotions, and that, as well as the nature of the allegations, weighed heavily on all of us – myself, Kevin (Stefanski), Jimmy (Haslam), Dee (Haslam), (Chief Strategy Officer) Paul (DePodesta), Whitney (Johnson) and JW (Johnson), as well as the men and women up and down the organization who are involved in the decision-making and vetting process. It was because of the weight of the anticipated reaction and the nature of the allegations that really pushed us to do as much work as possible, both internally and externally, in terms of understanding the cases and who Deshaun was as a person."

Watson has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. Watson played college football at Clemson where he led the team to a national championship in 2016.