NFL to Seek 'Significant' Punishment for Deshaun Watson, According to Report

It's likely Deshaun Watson will not play in any NFL games for the second consecutive season. According to the Washington Post (per Sports Illustrated), the league is going to argue that the Cleveland Browns quarterback should receive a "significant" suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. A source to Watson's side said the NFL will "probably" suspend Watson for the entire year. But another source who is close to the NFL's side said to be "careful" about a specific suspension length.

Watson is currently facing 24 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists with each detailing accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. In March, Watson was traded to the Browns after spending his first five seasons with the Houston Texans. And in the trade, the 26-year-old QB signed a $230 million guaranteed contract. Last week, Watson spoke to reporters about the lawsuits during Browns' minicamp.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it's had] on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said, per ESPN. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the, the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."

Watson was asked if he considered filing counter lawsuits against the massage therapists. "... I haven't got into any of that," he said. "My biggest thing is just wanting to clear my name so I can get back, being in an environment that I'm most comfortable in and that's being in the community and helping people and being that role model and leader and also being on the football field with my teammates and trying to win ballgames. So that's something that I haven't really been focused on. Just really clearing my name and just focusing on doing what's right and being honest, and whoever I have to answer to, give them the true facts."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.