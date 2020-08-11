Danica Patrick Takes Down Hater Over Comment About Aaron Rodgers Breakup

✖

Danica Patrick was not having it when it came to an Internet troll attempting to knock her down following her split from Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The comment directed at Patrick said that “it’s over” for her following her breakup and that she has no chance of finding any other man of “high value.” The comment concluded, “From a failed marriage to failed dating, clearly you have a problem dating.”

Patrick didn’t get personal in responding to the comment by screenshotting it and adding it to her stories, instead offering insight on why it’s necessary to not let trolls get what they want. “If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Patrick said, adding that, “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.” She wrapped up her remark by saying that “our reality is our decision,” noting it’s never always easy to admit that but it remains true. The comment was underneath her post on Monday that saw her in a video doing a workout.

The couple had been together since 2018, but have known each other since 2012 after meeting at the ESPY Awards. The break-up was confirmed by US Weekly on July 16. Neither Patrick nor Rodgers have publicly commented on the split. On Aug. 2, Patrick shared a photo of her looking off into the distance with mountains and a lake in the distance in a post showcasing her self-acceptance. Patrick reminded everyone that “we all got ourselves way more than we give ourselves credit for.” It’s clear that Patrick is moving forward, but before moving onto the next one, is taking the time to enjoy life on her own agenda.

Prior to dating Rodgers, Patrick was married to Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013. She later was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. until 2017, a year before making it official with Rodgers. Meanwhile, the NFL star's most notable relationship prior to Patrick was with actress Olivia Munn. They were together for three years before going their separate ways in 2017.