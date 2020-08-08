Danica Patrick Reveals Snaps From Lake Outing, and Fans Are Loving Them

Danica Patrick recently drew attention when she posted videos and photos from a recent trip to the lake. She explained that she was learning a new sport after making a name for herself in motorsports. Instead of getting behind the wheel of a high-powered vehicle, however, she was getting into the water and strapping her feet to a board. It was her first exposure to wakeboarding and wake surfing. When Patrick posted evidence of her trip to the lake, fans responded in a variety of ways. Many offered advice to help her get better at watersports while others talked about her recent breakup with Aaron Rodgers. Specifically, some wanted Patrick to begin dating Jay Cutler. Although these Instagram and Twitter users expressed varying opinions on Instagram, they showed universal support for the former IndyCar and NASCAR star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:45pm PDT "Awesome! I have done that, it is a blast," one person commented on social media. Several others weighed in and talked about their enjoyment of watersports. They also talked about how Patrick is "awesome" for tackling a new sport.

prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 5, 2020 at 1:41pm PDT "Great launch! Now just have the boat slow down a hair so you can drop the rope and truly enjoy some great wakesurfing. [thumbs up emoji] Proud of you!" one person wrote on Instagram. Patrick made it clear that she is not experienced in the slightest at wake surfing and watersports, but she still made positive strides in the eyes of the fans. prevnext

Who is #aaronrodgers? The #singlelife — Marissa Quinn 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 (@Missyquinn04) August 6, 2020 "Look at the boat or the horizon. That helps your balance," one person wrote. Patrick made it clear that she is a "rookie" in terms of watersports, which prompted several comments on Instagram. Fans wanted to offer their advice. prevnext

Poor Aaron that girl is way too much for him. She is way out of his league! — the man (@ITOOBAD) August 6, 2020 " Looking great your one tough A— Lady,wow next time turn around with the board and hang 10 but don't forget to let go of the rope," another fan commented on social media. Many expressed appreciation for Patrick's abilities out on the lake. Others just decided to add their "constructive" criticism. prevnext

good for her life goes on to bigger and better — martie kaye (@martiekaye2010) August 6, 2020 "Nice to see you whooping-it-up," another fan commented on Instagram. Several others expressed excitement about Patrick's day on the lake. prevnext

WOW!!! HOT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Russell (@russmove) August 7, 2020 They broke up a while ago................... — Tin Can (@tincan1980) August 7, 2020 "Take me with. Luv water. Suck at boardong," one fan commented on Instagram. prevnext