What Danica Patrick Has Been up to Since Aaron Rodgers Breakup

On July 16, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick announced that they broke up, ending a two-year, high-profile relationship. This major life update prompted questions about both athletes, as well as their emotional states following the breakup. Of course, their level of fame only increased the questions on social media. Fans looking for answers continued refreshing Instagram profiles while looking for answers.

While Rodgers has not posted any updates on social media, Patrick has continued giving a glimpse into her life. She has posted photos and videos alike from her trips across the country and participating in new pursuits. This list of endeavors includes visiting with friends in the Midwest and learning a new sport. Of course, Patrick also found plenty of time to record episodes of her podcast, Pretty Intense.