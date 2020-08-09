What Danica Patrick Has Been up to Since Aaron Rodgers Breakup
On July 16, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick announced that they broke up, ending a two-year, high-profile relationship. This major life update prompted questions about both athletes, as well as their emotional states following the breakup. Of course, their level of fame only increased the questions on social media. Fans looking for answers continued refreshing Instagram profiles while looking for answers.
While Rodgers has not posted any updates on social media, Patrick has continued giving a glimpse into her life. She has posted photos and videos alike from her trips across the country and participating in new pursuits. This list of endeavors includes visiting with friends in the Midwest and learning a new sport. Of course, Patrick also found plenty of time to record episodes of her podcast, Pretty Intense.
Watersports
With a What about Bob movie voice - “I’m a surfer!” 🤣 • However the best line is in video 2, and no, I am not a wake boarder. The first question of the day was, do you want to wake board or wake surf? I said, they’re different?! #rookie Greg- “Are you ready?” Me- “ok...I don’t know?!” 🤪 • All this by 10am. 🏄🏻♀️
Emotional Therapy
I’ve got me, I always have. • I started doing @theclass last week because @lilyniels has been loving it and we did a few classes together. Turns out, now I do too! It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up. In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ......Today I put my left hand on my stomach.... and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was - I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life. ✨ • We all “got” ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway. I mean..... we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!! 💙
Appreciating Lifelong Friends
Gratitude - for someone you have known since preschool and can vibe harder with now than ever. ✨✨✨ • @lilyniels is THAT friend I can not speak to for a year...... and not feel an ounce of “where have you been?”. Or ever feel like I don’t know her. On either side. Ever. Just the freedom to be who we are, right then. I think this really could be the goal of any and every relationship. 🙌🏼 • My favorite mini moment was walking back to the house from the farmers market and after we walked across the busy street I said “what’s the point of all this?!” When you can casually be walking around and point blank ask giant questions and they happily participate and don’t bat an eye.... we ride or die. ❤️
Hiking
We needed healthy snacks like nobody’s business on our mountain trip! Trail mix is at the top of the list for that!!!!! Love having a #partner that is in alignment with me and my tastebuds! 😁🙌🏼 You can buy @powerupsnacks on amazon and I have seen it in so many stores! Great company! ❤️ #trailmix
Podcasting
Fun to get back to recording podcasts. I feel so energized after! 🙌🏼 • I can’t wait for these two to be released! I love talking to open, honest, and vulnerable people! • So, thank you @dalejr @awakenwithjp and @amberleesears! Your stories are so relatable and inspiring, which is helpful for this crazy human experience. 🙌🏼
Visiting the Midwest
Joining 'Challenge Accepted'
Challenge accepted @mrsangelaribeiro1. And thank you to the other supportive❤️ women who messaged me. • This look says - you got this. Believe in yourself so much that you don’t require anyone else to validate what you want in life. It dosnet mean we wont need help, but make sure they share you’re goal, passion, and vision. • Find what it is that you want and love to do - work hard(because anything worth it will be), know what you deserve(know your inner and outer boundaries), and don’t settle for less(listen to your intuition, always). Now go kick ass!!!🙌🏼 #womensupportingwomen