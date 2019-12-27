Aaron Rodgers Spends Christmas With Danica Patrick’s Family, Matching Pajamas and All

✖

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are one of the most popular couples in all of sports and they had some fun of Christmas Day. On Instagram, Patrick posted a photo of Rodgers with her family and they were all wearing matching pajamas. And in the caption, the former NASCAR star wrote: "A very merry Christmas it was! We already have so much to be grateful for and then today, we got even more. And not necessarily just stuff.... but stuff that had so much meaning and thoughtfulness. All the feels today."

A number of fans flooded Patrick's comments section to wish her, Rodgers and the family happy holidays. One fan wrote: "Merry Christmas. Enjoy your Family time..best wishes for a wonderful and blessed New Year!"

"Aaron is such a beautiful addition to the family," another fan wrote.

"Can you please tell the Goat thanks for the early Christmas present beating those Vikqueens!!!" a third fan wrote, talking about the Green Bay Packers' win over the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week.

"I hope there's a 'together' in your future," another fan added. "You guys make a great couple."

Speaking of "together," could there be there wedding bells in the future for Rodgers and Patrick? It's not known at this point, but the couple seems to be very happy with where they are right now.

"That's one of those things," Patrick said on SiriusXM Radio back in November. "You can't be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like 'Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life's good.'"

Rodgers and Patrick may not be engaged, but they recently took a big step in their relationship. TMZ reported the couple bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu. This was a home Rodgers and Patrick rented during the summer and then became owners of the home in November.

Right now, the couple has little time to enjoy their new home because Rodgers is focused on trying to win another Super Bowl. The Packers currently have a 12-3 record and they recently won the NFC North title. If the Packers win on Sunday, they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will then host a playoff game in two weeks.