Dak Prescott Released From Hospital Following Surgery for Compound Fracture

✖

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture on his ankle during Sunday night's game against the New York Giants. He underwent surgery later that night but is already back at home. Prescott was officially released from the hospital on Monday, less than 24 hours after suffering the gruesome ankle injury.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy held a press conference on Monday and provided updates about his injured QB. He confirmed that Prescott is back at home and is recovering from surgery. Prescott's season is over after suffering the injury and will become a free agent once the new league year begins. However, the team reportedly has plans to bring Prescott back into the fold for the foreseeable future. In fact, COO Stephen Jones said that the quarterback has not played his last snap as a member of America's Team.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He's our future. He's special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It's something our doctors feel like he'll overcome, and he'll come back better than ever," Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "To lose our leader, our captain, he's our heart. (It) just really kills you deep down for him. ... We're still in shock. Dak's such a warrior. He's been through a lot. He's always overcome it and this is going to be no exception. ... It's a very difficult setback for him and for us. It's something we feel great about him totally overcoming and he'll come back ready to go next year."

Prescott entered the 2020 season playing on the franchise tag. He and the Cowboys could not come to an agreement on a contract extension, so the QB took the one-year option that paid him among the league's top players at his position. Prescott originally signed the franchise tag tender on June 22, guaranteeing that he would remain in Dallas throughout the 2020 season. He was also set to earn $31.4 million on the one-year tender.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016, Prescott became the starter due to injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. He helped lead the team to a 13-3 record, the NFC East title and an appearance in the playoffs. He also threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions as a rookie and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Prescott has since become one of the league's most productive quarterbacks and has led the Cowboys to the playoffs one other time. He was off to a career-pace in 2020 prior to the ankle injury, having thrown for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also caught a touchdown pass on Sunday against the Giants.