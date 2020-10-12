Dak Prescott Undergoes Surgery for Compound Fracture and Dislocation of Right Ankle

✖

NFL fans witnessed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffer a brutal ankle injury, which led to him being carted off the field. He was then sent to the hospital, and the team announced that Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle. He had surgery on the ankle, and on Monday morning, the Cowboys announced the procedure was a success. He is expected to be released from the hospital sometime on Monday.

On Sunday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement on Prescott's injury. "He is an inspiration to everyone he touches," Jones said. "He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team." Prescott suffered the injury after getting tackled on a 9-yard run in Sunday's game against the New York Giants. As he was getting carted off the field, Prescott became very emotional while receiving a big ovation from the fans at AT&T Stadium.

"You absolutely hate it for Dak," Cowboys backup QB Andy Dalton said who took over for Prescott after the injury. "The way that he was playing this year and everything he's put into it, I hate to see that for him. It's emotional. … It's been a lot of fun to be around him ever since I got here, just to see how he works and how he prepares, and you can see just the way he was playing this year."

Prescott was having an MVP-type season despite the Cowboys only having a 1-3 record at the time. In five starts, the Mississippi State alum recorded 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Prescott is in the final year of his contract after signing a one-year franchise tag worth $31.5 million this year. However, the Cowboys are looking to sign Prescott to a long-term contract based on what he has done for the team in the last five years.

When Dalton took over at QB, the Cowboys were able to come away with a 37-34 victory over the Giants. Despite having only a 2-3 record, the Cowboys are in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. Dalton finished the game with 111 passing yards while completing nine of his 11 attempts.