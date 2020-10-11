Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury, Likely Out for Season

✖

The Dallas Cowboys just suffered a major loss against the New York Giants. Quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome ankle injury, forcing him out of the game. He will now miss the remainder of the season while the Cowboys move forward with backup Andy Dalton.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Sunday's division game. The Cowboys had a one-point lead and needed a first down to keep the drive alive. Prescott ran to the left on second down but was brought to the ground by defensive back Logan Ryan. His foot got caught under Ryan's leg and twisted the wrong direction. He immediately called for medical attention after remaining on the ground.

“Oh, no. Oh no!!!! Dak Prescott broke his ankle. 😫😖 #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/ko0kWgCXK5 — Monkey Knife Fight 🐵🔪👊💰 (@mkf) October 11, 2020

Commentator Tony Romo said that he hoped it was a simple cramp that caused Prescott to remain on the ground, but the camera quickly erased any optimism. The QB's foot was pointed in the wrong direction. Head coach Mike McCarthy immediately headed out onto the field while backup Andy Dalton suited up and prepared to go into the game.

The medical staff worked on Prescott for a considerable amount of time before using an air cast on his leg. They brought the cart and removed him from the field, immediately taking him down the tunnel. The camera zoomed in on Prescott's face and showed the tears running down his cheeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported that the Cowboys were taking Prescott to a local hospital for further evaluation of his ankle.

"Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal," Houston Texans defender JJ Watt tweeted after watching the injury occur. He joined millions on social media calling for a quick recovery. Many said that they felt sick for the quarterback, especially considering that the Dallas Cowboys did not hand Prescott a massive deal during the offseason.

Prior to the gruesome injury, Prescott was playing on the franchise tag and was turning in a career season. He had thrown for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games and had registered 1,690 yards with nine touchdowns and only three interceptions. If he reached more than 310 yards against the Giants, he would become the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 2,000 yards in only five games.