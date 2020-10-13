Dak Prescott: QB's Neighbors Leave Heartfelt Message Following Ankle Fracture

✖

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound ankle fracture on Sunday afternoon after a tackle by New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan. The NFL community sent hundreds of heartfelt messages to Prescott, but they were not alone. The QB's neighbors also left a surprise for him outside of his house.

Reporter Joe Trahan posted a photo on Monday night that showed Prescott's neighborhood in Prosper, Texas. There was a massive display sitting outside the quarterback's gate, which included the message, "Get Well Soon. Your Neighbors." The display also featured several cardboard cutouts, including a Cowboys' jersey, stars and footballs.

"What a great thing for his neighbors to do. Exactly how we all feel! Prayers for Dak!" one person commented after seeing the touching message. Several others agreed with the sentiment. They proclaimed that everyone is rooting for Prescott to make a full recovery after the gruesome injury on Sunday.

When Prescott suffered the compound fracture, people across the country posted heartfelt messages on social media. Fans and critics alike said that they wanted the best for Prescott. Similarly, his fellow players tweeted that they are praying for him and that they hated to see the injury. The list of stars that sent messages includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Houston Texans defender JJ Watt and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"Yeah, it sucks. Honestly, I know we won, but it just sucks to lose Dak — our leader," running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "I was talking to the guys and this is going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we are going to be missing from 4. We just gotta go out there and play for him."

Prescott is done for the season after suffering the compound fracture and undergoing surgery on Sunday night. He is now back at home recovering and likely won't be back to full health for an estimated four to six months. When Prescott does return, he will potentially be a free agent.

The fifth-year quarterback entered the 2020 season on the one-year franchise tag after he and the team could not come to an agreement on an extension. The Cowboys could offer him a new contract before the start of the new league year, which they will likely do to prevent him from reaching free agency.