Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt Among NFL Players to Send Messages to Dak Prescott After Brutal Ankle Injury
Dak Prescott is dealing with a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle, which he suffered on Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New York Giants. Prescott had to be carted off the field and sent to the hospital. As he was leaving AT&T Stadium, Prescott got very emotional while the fans gave him an ovation.
After the game, the Cowboys players talked to reporters about the injury. "I mean, it sucks," running back Ezekiel Elliott told media following the game as reported by CBS Sports. "Yeah, it sucks. Honestly, I know we won, but it just sucks to lose Dak — our leader. I was talking to the guys and this is going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we are going to be missing from 4. We just gotta go out there and play for him." Elliott and Prescott have a bond as they were drafted by the Cowboys in 2016 and are two big reasons the team has reached the playoffs two in the last four seasons.
Prescott is one of the more likable players in the NFL and has earned the respect from players across the league, including Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley. Here's a look at NFL players sending messages to Prescott after his major injury.
We love you 4— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) October 12, 2020
Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!!— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020
Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020
Prayers for Dak!!!— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 11, 2020
Prayers sent to Dak!!!!!— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 11, 2020
Praying for big bro @dak— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) October 11, 2020
That’s tough man! Prayers for 4🙏🏽— OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) October 11, 2020
Dang Dak I’m hurt for you man .... goodness dawg 🙏🏾— F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020
Prayers for Dak🙏🏾— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 11, 2020
Damn, I Hate that for #4! 🙏🏽— Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020
Absolutely gutted for Dak.— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020
Sending prayers to my guy @dak ! 😞— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 11, 2020
Prayers up for my brother @dak personally seen you overcome so many obstacles from college to now I know you will persevere through this one ✊🏽💯— Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) October 11, 2020
Damn man you hate to see that prayers up for Dak— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) October 11, 2020
Zeke throwing up the 4️⃣ after scoring🙏October 11, 2020