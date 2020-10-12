Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt Among NFL Players to Send Messages to Dak Prescott After Brutal Ankle Injury

Dak Prescott is dealing with a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle, which he suffered on Sunday in the Dallas Cowboys' game against the New York Giants. Prescott had to be carted off the field and sent to the hospital. As he was leaving AT&T Stadium, Prescott got very emotional while the fans gave him an ovation.

After the game, the Cowboys players talked to reporters about the injury. "I mean, it sucks," running back Ezekiel Elliott told media following the game as reported by CBS Sports. "Yeah, it sucks. Honestly, I know we won, but it just sucks to lose Dak — our leader. I was talking to the guys and this is going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to fill that void that we are going to be missing from 4. We just gotta go out there and play for him." Elliott and Prescott have a bond as they were drafted by the Cowboys in 2016 and are two big reasons the team has reached the playoffs two in the last four seasons.

Prescott is one of the more likable players in the NFL and has earned the respect from players across the league, including Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Todd Gurley. Here's a look at NFL players sending messages to Prescott after his major injury.