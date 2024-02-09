Could Taylor Swift Play the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show?

It's no secret that Taylor Swift had a successful 2023, and with 2024 set to be another record-setting year with the return of her The Era's Tour and the April 19 release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the singer may be poised to enter all-new territory in 2025. With Swift not only reaching entirely new stardom over the past year, but also becoming one of the biggest names of the current NFL season amid her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one question is weighing heavy on fans' minds – will Taylor Swift play the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show?

While it will likely be many more months before any official word comes down regarding the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show performer, it seems likely that Swift will be headed to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. In fact, it even seems the NFL is counting on it. Ever since Swift began appearing in the stands at Chiefs games beginning in September, Swift has become the face of Sunday Night Football, with the NFL not only promoting her music on social media and cutting to her reactions during live broadcasts, but also reportedly asking its networks – NBC, ESPN, Fox, and CBS – to air commercials for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour free of charge in an effort to secure her continued support. The New York Post reported that "TV executives speculated that the NFL's goal with Swift is the Super Bowl halftime show."

More than just that, Swift has seemingly been a top pick for a halftime show performance for many years now, and has reportedly been asked to perform the Halftime Show numerous times. The singer has ultimately declined those previous offers, in large part due to her preexisting relationship with Coca-Cola, the company she signed a "long-term partnership" with in 2013. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime show was sponsored by its competitor Pepsi. That all changed in 2022 when Apple Music took over as the halftime show's key sponsor, leaving room for her to accept the gig.

Adding more fuel to the fire that Swift could be poised to bring her catalogue of songs to the NFL is the fact that reports suggested the reason the singer declined the offer to perform at last year's Super Bowl was because, according to TMZ, "she didn't want to perform until she finished rerecording all of her first 6 albums." The singer, who has been recording her masters over the past several years, currently only has two more rerecords to go – her 2006 self-titled debut and 2017's reputation, both of which are likely to release over the course of the next year.

Swifties will ultimately have to wait to see if the "Midnights" singer takes the stage at Caesars Superdome next year. However, they'll likely be able to catch a few glimpses of her cheering on Kelce as his team takes on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here. Viewers will be treated to a Halftime Show performance by Usher.