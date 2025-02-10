Super Bowl Viewers Flip as Fox Shows Taylor Swift on Camera

Another year, another Super Bowl, and another chance for Taylor Swift to be the center of attention. The pop star hit the spotlight while cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX.

While making her way to her suite, Swift was spotted wearing an off-white blazer with a mini-skirt, white tank top, and knee-high white boots. Although she appeared in a “neutral” outfit, Swift accessorized the look with a small red purse.

Throughout Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift appeared on camera, smiling ear to ear, mingling with pals — and –.

Of course, social media had some thoughts about Fox constantly showing Swift throughout its Super Bowl broadcast. See some of the online reactions to Taylor Swift’s appearance below.

“Why are they showing us Taylor swift comps in the super bowl coverage? Am I gonna see Teanna Trump comps when I see Villarreal?” (source)

“Serious Question: Who’s going to get more media coverage at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, or Don the Con?” (source)

“Between the two teams most fans don’t enjoy, the constant Taylor Swift fawning and coverage, and yet another boring rapper for halftime show— this will be the least watched Super Bowl in decades.” (source)

Other celebrities who attended Super Bowl LIX were Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Lionel Messi, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Adam Sandler. President Donald Trump was also in attendance, becoming the first U.S. leader to attend the big NFL game.