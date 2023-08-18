Taylor Swift Makes Decision on Performing at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Taylor Swift is currently performing all over the country for her Eras Tour. But will the 33-year-old singer perform on the biggest stage in the world next year? According to Hits Daily Double, Swift has turned down the opportunity to be the headline act for the halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII. The big game will happen at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Rumors about Swift performing at the 2024 Super Bowl first began when the event ended its 10-year naming rights partnership with Pepsi. Swift has been locked into a longtime sponsorship deal with Pepsi's rival Coca-Cola, as mentioned by Athlon Sports. In September of last year, the NFL announced that it had entered a multi-year partnership with Apple Music, allowing Swift to headline the show down the road.

The day before Super Bowl LVIII Swift is scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan for her international leg of the Eras Tour. That could be a reason why she turned down the offer, but nothing has been confirmed at this point. Swift has been tied to the Super Bowl Halftime Show for years since she's arguably the biggest artist in the world.

If Swift ever performs at the Super Bowl, the players would enjoy it. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended her concert at Met Life Stadium in May. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also went to see Swift perform and tried to give her his phone number.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," Kelce said on the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce also said, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings."

The NFL is known for having the biggest artists perform at the halftime show. Earlier this year Rihanna headlined the show, and the 2022 show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Some of the other artists who have performed at the championship game are The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Prince, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Michael Jackson.