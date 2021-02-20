Conor McGregor Calls out Floyd Mayweather on Boxer's Birthday

✖

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced off in a boxing match in August 2017, a fight that the undefeated boxer won with a 10th-round TKO. The two have continued to trade barbs on social media since this high-paying affair, including a recent shot across the bow by McGregor. The UFC fighter sent Mayweather a birthday message, along with a quick written jab.

McGregor posted a photo that showed him and Mayweather standing face-to-face. He didn't write out a long message detailing his feelings about the undefeated boxer. Instead, he took aim at the amount of money that he has earned during his life. "Happy birthday Floyd! We miss you on the Forbes [heart emoji]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The list that McGregor referenced is the annual "World's Highest-Paid Athletes in the World" that Forbes releases. McGregor made an appearance on the 2020 edition, ranking 16th out of 60 athletes. He topped names such as Kylian Mbappe, James Harden, and Serena Williams. Mayweather did not make the final list.

This birthday message is not the first fiery post on social media featuring the two men. Mayweather actually took aim at McGregor in late January. He watched Dustin Poirier knock out McGregor during the main event of UFC 257 and then delivered some pointed comments while using a photo of him and McGregor facing off.

"I seen this post and my take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. "That just lets you all know that racism still exist. Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up! This is what they hate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

"It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people," Mayweather continued. "Connor cannot even win in his own sport, but talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao. Nobody wants to see that, it's like my leftovers eating leftovers."

A rematch between Mayweather and McGregor does not appear to be in the works, but the two men will likely continue to trade barbs on social media. If history is any indication, these comments will take place on major life events or during high-profile PPV bouts.