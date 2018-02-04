Conor McGregor Speaks out About Rumored Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has been teasing the idea of a rematch of his superfight with Conor McGregor for a few weeks now.

First the former 11-time world champion began talks with UFC about potentially making a deal to fight under the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion’s banner. Then he started floating out the idea of a rematch on social media, showing posts of him walking into a UFC-style octagon on Twitter.

This prompted a series of tweets from McGregor as the cocky Irishman poked fun at Mayweather.

“Hahahaha very good,” Mayweather said as he retweeted Mayweather’s video. “Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior.”

TMZ caught up with the former two-division UFC champion on Saturday, where he continued to fuel speculation.

“Me and Floyd need to fight again, because he got ripped,” McGregor said from the backseat of his car in New York City as he posed for photos with fans. “He’s the heaviest rip in the game, Floyd is. Why do you think Espinoza is putting out these pay-per-view numbers? You don’t gotta pay him.”

The 29-year-old was defeated by Mayweather via TKO during their boxing match back on August 26, 2017. The win improved Mayweather’s career boxing record to a perfect 50-0 and gave him a $300,000,000 purse. McGregor also earned over $100,000,00 for the fight.

McGregor hasn’t actively fought in the UFC since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in December 2016, becoming the first fighter to actively hold two UFC championships at once (both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships). He’s since been stripped of the UFC Featherweight Championship due to lack of defending it and has been rumored to have also been stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship, though UFC president Dana White will not confirm that.

McGregor, now a father, also pondered the possibility of running for political office in his home country of Ireland recently on Instagram.

“Now as I get older at 29 years of age, I find that I am becoming more and more interested in where much of the money in my home state has gone and where it actually goes when it comes in,” McGregor wrote as part of a lengthy post. “There are more and more things I see daily that do not add up. I see many things I do not like and I see many things that I feel can be easily amended under correct instruction. We shall see.”