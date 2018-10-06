Conor McGregor’s Manager Teases Floyd Mayweather Rematch

A rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be in the cards, at least according to McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar.

TMZ caught up with Attar on Friday night in Las Vegas ahead of McGregor’s MMA bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. While he stressed that the 30-year-old fighter is only worried about this Saturday night fight, he did throw two possibilities around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We don’t know what’s next,” Attar said. “Mayweather-McGregor II, (or) Tony Ferguson, another one of my clients who fights…”

When the videographer interrupted to press him on the Mayweather rematch, he said that anything is possible.

“You never know. They said Mayweather-McGregor I wasn’t a possibility,” Attar said. “But we gotta handle business tomorrow night. Khabib is no slouch. Conor is not looking past him. He has to handle business tomorrow night, Oct. 6, and we’ll go from there.”

The details of a proposed rematch have been floating around ever since the two fighting greats faced off in a boxing match in August 2017. Mayweather won that match, with many hoping that Mayweather would soon step into the octagan for a MMA match.

“If he has the bottle to come over [to the UFC] and do it, like he said he would, like he said he has,” McGregor said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “So let’s see, I don’t necessarily think he does. But we’ll see what happens. I would also like to box him again. Everything is being discussed.”

McGregor detailed than an MMA rematch might require some modified rules. If that is the case, he said he would rather just face him in the boxing ring again.

“Everything’s been discussed,” he said. “I feel if it’s not an MMA bout, then I don’t want to know. It’s either a straight MMA bout or a straight boxing bout. If they come looking for modified rules, I would rather just box the kid again. You know what I mean? If you don’t want to deal with it, then don’t deal with it and stop going on like you’d do it.”

No official word on a possible McGregor-Mayweather rematch has come from the UFC or Mayweather’s camp.