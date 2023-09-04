CM Punk Was Open to WWE Return, According to Report

CM Punk has been fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this past weekend, and there has been some speculation about him returning to WWE. And while Punk has not commented on the AEW firing nor his future plans, he seemed to be willing to make a big change. According to Figthful Select, Punk was open to returning to WWE in December 2022. The outlet said the Punk wanted to appear at this year's Royal Rumble. But Fightful Select hadn't heard that WWE was interested in Punk at the time. Also, it's not clear if AEW was entertaining the idea of releasing Punk from his contract.

The report goes on to say that after Punk would compete at the Royal Rumble, he would compete again at WrestleMania against an opponent like Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania this year, Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Punk (real name Phillip Brooks) was fired from AEW after his backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In. "Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone," AEW CEO Tony Khan said. "Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

Punk, 44, competed in WWE from 2005 to 2014. During his nine years with the company, Punk won the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and is a one-time winner of the ECW Championship. When Punk left WWE, he didn't compete in professional wrestling until he joined AEW in August 2021. In his two years with AEW, Punk won the AEW World Championship twice, making him and Jon Moxley as the only wrestlers to win the title multiple times. In September 2022, Punk got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Punk was suspended and vacated the world title as he was also dealing with an injury. He returned to AEW in June of this year.