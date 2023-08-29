CM Punk and Jack Perry Suspended by AEW, According to Report

CM Punk and Jack Perry have been punished for their actions at an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event. According to multiple reports, the two professional wrestlers have been suspended by AEW following their altercation at AEW All In, which took place in London on Sunday. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer first reported the news, and Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated confirmed the report. This means Punk and Perry likely won't compete in AEW All Out in Chicago on Sunday.

The altercation began on Sunday when Perry was competing against Hook during the preshow. There was a spot that involved a car window, and Perry looked into the camera and said, "It's real glass, cry me a river." That comment reportedly was directed towards Punk who spoke out against Perry's desire to use real glass during a recent episode of AEW Collison.

When Perry returned backstage, he and Punk exchanged words and there was some physicality. There are multiple accounts of what actually took place, and it was reported that Punk's match against Samoa Joe was going to be pulled. But after Joe spoke to Punk, the match moved forward, and Punk won the match. The incident between Punk and Perry remains under investigation.

Punk, 44, has had an interesting run in AEW since joining the company in 2021. He has won the AEW World Championship twice but missed nine months of action due to an injury and an altercation he had with the Young Bucks last year. Punk joined AEW after being away from professional wrestling for seven years. He previously competed in WWE and won the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the ECW Championship. Punk also competed in Ring of Honor and was inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame last year.

Perry, 26, made his professional wrestling debut in 2015 and joined AEW in 2019. During his time in AEW, Perry won the FTW Championship and the World Tag Team Championship with Lucasaurus. He is the son of legendary actor Luke Perry who died in 2019.

In an interview with Paste back in May, Perry talked about the progression of his career. "I mean, I felt good overall. It's been interesting for me, kind of since the beginning, in one way or another, I've kind of always been tied to either one other person or multiple people," Perry said. "For a while, it was Luchasaurus and Marco [Stunt], as like a team, and then, even in going into this long feud with Christian I was pretty much tied to him all the time. And it kind of feels like for me, this is like starting over."