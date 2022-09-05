CM Punk Gets Into 'An Altercation' With The Young Bucks Following AEW All Out

CM Punk and The Young Bucks got into it following Punk's comments at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) All Out media scrum early Monday morning. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, there was "an altercation" between the two parties after Punk blasted The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page while speaking to the media. A security guard was seen running out of the scrum shortly after Punk left, and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio described the incident as "a melee."

Punk, who won the AEW World Heavyweight Championship after beating Jon Moxley at All Out, sounded off during the scrum, dismissing the report of him and Colt Cabana, who was moved to the Ring of Honor Roster following Tony Khan's purchase of the company earlier this year. He then made negative remarks about Page, The Young Bucks and Omega, who are executive vice presidents of AEW (except Page).

"Now, it's 2022. I haven't been friends with this guy since at least 2014, late 2013," Punk said, per Wrestling Observer. "The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn't f—ing manage a Target and they spread lies and bulls— and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have f— all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn't work, where he eats, where he sleeps."

Punk continued: "What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— 'Hangman' Adam Page to go out on national television and f—ing go into business for himself? For what? What did I do? What did I ever do? Didn't do a godd— thing."

"It's not [Tony Khan's] position to make it very f—ing clear [that Punk didn't have anything to do with Cabana being moved to ROH]. There's people who call themselves EVPs that should have f—ing known better. This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it, I stuck up for that guy [Cabana] more than anybody. Okay? I paid his bills until I didn't and it was my decision not to." Punk made his AEW debut last year after being away from professional wrestling for the last seven years. He spent nine years in WWE where he was a five-time World Champion.