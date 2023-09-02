C.M. Punk Fired By AEW

C.M. Punk, real name Phillip Brooks, has been fired by All Elite Wrestling "effective immediately. AEW confirmed the news in a statement from the company and CEO Tony Khan.

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone," Khan said. "Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

The decision follows a weeklong investigation by an internal team into an incident that happened backstage at AEW's All In London on August 27. "The AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to Khan that C.M. Pink be terminated with cause," the statement reads.

