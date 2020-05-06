Cindy Crawford Shows off Basketball Skills in Dennis Rodman Jersey, Air Jordans in Honor of 'The Last Dance'

✖

Cindy Crawford and the Chicago Bulls were two of the biggest things going in the 1990s. Crawford was the top supermodel in the world and was married to actor Richard Gere. And the Bulls won six NBA titles in an eight-year span. Crawford has been enjoying the ESPN Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, which led to her showing off her basketball skills. On Instagram, the 54-year old posted a photo of her in pair of Air Jordans and the Dennis Rodman Bulls jersey. In the photo, Crawford is seen attempting to dunk like Jordan and comes close to pulling it off.

"This is what happens when you take a girl from Illinois and put her in Jordans and a jersey that @DennisRodman gave her back in the 90s!" Crawford wrote. "Getting ready to watch #TheLastDance tonight on @espn (and @netflix outside the US). You can also check out the pre-show chat on ESPN’s Facebook Live at 530pm pst! Special shout out to my action photographer yesterday, @randegerber. (And, please notice my shadow... tribute to the GOAT!)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 3, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

Not only is Crawford a Bulls fan, but she also has some history with Rodman. Crawford was the original host of the MTV fashion show, House of Style, and she had Rodman on the show in 1996. Back in 2017, Crawford shared a clip of Rodman and her on House of Style stripping down to their swimsuits. Despite the two having fun on MTV, Rodman and Crawford were never an item. Two years after the two were on House of Style, Crawford married her current husband Rande Gerber and Rodman married Carmen Electra. Rodman and Electra got divorced in 1999, but she was featured on The Last Dance and talked about their relationship.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said when talking about a Las Vegas trip the two took during the 1997-1998 season.. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. But to be honest, I didn't realize what the team's schedule was. I didn't know he took a detour."