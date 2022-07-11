Christian Cage Calls out Jeff Hardy's Sobriety Struggles, Catching More Heat in Wake of Luke Perry Jab

Christian Cage has been taking heat lately for his promos for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Recently, the former WWE Champion went after Jeff Hardy in a promo during AEW Dynamite. Cage was with Luchasaurus and was talking about how they have taken on a darker persona, according to Wrestling Inc. That's when Matt Hardy came out and said that Cage is the "Michael Jordan of being an a—hole." Cage then went after Matt Hardy for defending Jungle Boy, a star he recently attacked. "You're starting to make your brother sound like the sober one," Cage told him. Cage went on to attack Matt by saying that his "screw up, loser brother" isn't the biggest embarrassment to the family, but thinks Matt is. Jeff Hardy was charged with another DUI after being arrested on June 13. The charges against Hardy include a third DUI offense within 10 years, which is a felony in the state of Florida, as well as driving with a suspended or revoked license and a violation of restrictions placed on his driver's license. Cage's comments come after mentioning Luke Perry in a promo that goes after Jungle Boy. Outside the ring, Jungle Boy's name is Jack Perry, the son of Luke Perry who died in 2019. Here's a look at fans going after Cage for his recent promo.

Slide 1 One fan on YouTube wrote: "Nobody has been able to pull heat like this since MJF. I could hear the boos much louder being in that crowd! And that was the loudest of the night for sure. Keep banking on heel characters like Christian Cage to get us through." prevnext

Slide 2 Christian Cage really said to Matt he’s making Jeff sound like the sober one. WOW, heel Christian cage gives no fucks.😭💀 #AEWDynamite — 🔥 ❌ 🅿️  GOAT GOD  🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) July 7, 2022 Another person wrote: "Christian really is an instant classic. I think a lot of us forget how well he can play to a crowd and everyone in it while at the same time pulling off main event energy. Everything from the turtle neck to the realism in his insults and of course timing gets better and better." prevnext

Slide 3 The crowd went crazy as fuck after when Christian Cage said this: “Matt, you’re starting to make your brother sound like the sober one” I know that i like Jeff Hardy but damn shit Christian Cage. He is literally getting better every week #AEWDynamite — KingSlayer1997 (@SlayerKing1997) July 7, 2022 Another fan said: "DAMN! What a slam dunk of a promo. Only thing left is Dark Order 99 at this point. No boundaries to this man's heel's work in AEW." prevnext

Slide 4 Christian Cage with the low blow shot at Jeff Hardy's sobriety — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) July 7, 2022 One fan said: "'You're starting to make, your brother sound like the sober one.' The fact that he said that in 2022 is wild, especially what Jeff is going through right now." prevnext

Slide 5 #AEWDynamite #AEW I can’t believe Christian Cage mentioned Jeff Hardy. I like this heel turn pic.twitter.com/am7x3zGhOa — 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA Mexican🇲🇽 (@MexChadKing420) July 7, 2022 Another commenter on YouTube wrote: "Christain's mic skills as a heel have to be one of the best in AEW. I am glad despite having injuries and coming out of retirement he is still active in AEW and part of significant storylines." prevnext