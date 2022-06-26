Christian Cage Invokes Luke Perry in Feud With Late Actor's Son Jungle Boy, Catches Heat

Christian Cage picked up some massive heat on AEW Dynamite this week, bringing up the late Luke Perry during a furious in-ring promo. Cage, who wrestled under just "Christian" in WWE, recently turned on his protege, Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy, real name Jack Perry, is the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star's son. Christian previously insulted the Perry family as they were ringside on the previous episode of Dynamite, receiving some a strong reaction in return from Jungle Boy's mom, Rachel Sharp. During his Wednesday promo, Cage responded to the situation and doubled down on the insults.

"I think she (Sharp) saw her knight in shining armor go off into the sunset. I think she was a little sweet on Christian Cage if you know what I mean," Cage said. "I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy's father. And here's the thing, I know Jungle Boy looked at me like a father figure. He sure did. But here's the thing, Jungle Boy: I never wanted to be your father. I never wanted to be your father figure. You have a father. But your father's dead — and that's probably a good thing, Jungle Boy, because he'd be embarrassed and ashamed to see how you turned out."

Jungle Boy's Jurassic Express tag team partner Luchasaurus (whose real identity is Austin Matelson, also notable for his time on Big Brother) soon interrupted Cage to end the line of insults. However, fans of the late actor were revved up. Some got that it was all meant to purposely garner in-character hatred from the public, with several All Elite Wrestling viewers even noting that Cage (real name Jay Reso) has expressed his real-life fandom for Perry in the past. However, some just thought he had gone too far, regardless. Scroll through to see the segment in question and some of the strong reactions.