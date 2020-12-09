Camille Kostek Opens up About Body Image Issues Alongside 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photo

✖

Camille Kostek, a field host on WipeOut, is a household name among readers of Sports Illustrated. She appeared on the cover of the 2019 Swimsuit Issue and posed in a variety of outfits, but she wasn't overjoyed with all of the photos. Kostek actually revealed that she had body image issues due to how she looked.

Kostek posted two photos on her Instagram profile that showed her on the beach and in her swimsuit. She explained that the images were captured in South Australia in 2019 and that they never officially appeared in the page of Sports Illustrated. They were only posted online as part of a collage. Kostek explained that she liked the photos, but she "wasn't proud" of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

"I remember seeing it and liking it but not being proud of it," Kostek wrote on Instagram. "I write this now and feel SO silly that I ever thought less of myself and my body, and that I was almost embarrassed to ever share it to my feed. I remember thinking I looked 'thick' in this photo and I look at it now and think WOW I look GREAT. How could my same mind look at the same photo and have completely different thoughts on my OWN SELF .

"I want to comfort the Camille that didn’t fully embrace herself from all angles at that point in time. A shift in perspective of self changes the game. I am still on my journey of FULL self acceptance but I’m the closest I have ever been. Self love is the answer, always, everytime, everyday."

Kostek continued and said that "it's ok" to want to be better and make improvements. However, she said that it's important to "love yourself" while going on that journey. She said that she ultimately decided to share the photo with her followers on Instagram in order to let them know to accept where they are at each specific point.

Kostek originally made her Swimsuit Issue debut in 2018. She took over the cover in 2019 and then returned for 2020's iteration. She revealed the news with a video that showed her on a beach in the Dominican Republic. She posed for photos at sunset and referred to her appearance as a "dream job."

Kostek has remained busy since appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She landed the job on WipeOut and also had a guest role on the upcoming film, Free Guy. She played a character named Bombshell. She also bonded with star Ryan Reynolds due to their respective significant others.

"Him and I actually bonded over the fact that I have a girl-crush on Blake [Lively] and he has a man-crush on Rob [Gronkowski]," Kostek told PopCulture in an exclusive interview. "He's such a great guy. I say all the time that acting has been very new in my career. I feel so blessed and so lucky to have him being the main actor because he was able to critique me and coach me through it. ... He's awesome to work with."